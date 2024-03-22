Nia Jax sends a three-word message to Tiffany Stratton, reacts to her recent video

WWE star Nia Jax took to social media to send a three-word message to Tiffany Stratton.

Stratton is signed to SmackDown and recently competed in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. The 24-year-old came close to winning the match and becoming the #1 contender for the Women's World Championship. But eventually, it was Becky Lynch who walked out with the victory.

Taking to Instagram, Stratton shared a workout video which caught Jax's attention. The former RAW Women's Champion sent a three-word message.

"strong AF beauty!!!" wrote Jax.

Check out a screengrab of Jax's Instagram comment:

Expand Tweet

Tiffany Stratton sent a bold message after her victory over Naomi on SmackDown

After signing with WWE in 2021, Tiffany Stratton became the NXT Women's Champion.

Since moving up to the main roster, Stratton has defeated Naomi, 'Michin' Mia Yim, and has shared the ring with Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan, among other notable names.

Speaking on SmackDown LowDown, Stratton boasted of her undefeated streak on the main roster. She once again reminded the WWE Universe that it's "Tiffy Time". She said:

"Kayla, I told everyone from the very beginning that they were going to remember me. And look at me now. I am Miss Undefeated and on my way to becoming the greatest of all time, because that is what the center of the universe does. Do you happen to know the time? It's Tiffy Time, Toodles."

Heading into WrestleMania 40, Stratton currently isn't scheduled to compete at The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, the former NXT Women's Champion could face Bianca Belair, who has teased the same idea on social media.

Stratton and Belair have had issues since the former moved up to the main roster. However, there are chances of The EST getting involved in Bayley's storyline with Damage CTRL, also involving Naomi.

It remains to be seen if WWE decides to book a match between Tiffany Stratton and Bianca Belair.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Should WWE add Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax to WrestleMania 40? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion