Bianca Belair teases potential path to WWE WrestleMania XL

WWE has continued to load up the WrestleMania XL card, but there are several top superstars who are waiting for a match to be announced. Bianca Belair has just revealed her potential path back to The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The EST of WWE retained the RAW Women's Championship over Asuka at WrestleMania 39 but lost the rematch the following month. She won the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam last August but dropped it to IYO SKY the same night. Belair has been a dominant force on SmackDown ever since.

SmackDown newcomer Tiffany Stratton is undefeated in singles action since her call-up at the Royal Rumble. The Buff Barbie has also had issues with the wife of Montez Ford. Stratton recently appeared on Gorilla Nation and said she'd love to wrestle Belair at WrestleMania, adding that they would tear the house down in a singles match.

Stratton told Belair to bring it and said they have a feud brewing after their recent slaps to each other. The 24-year-old then invited Belair to confront her on SmackDown. The former Royal Rumble winner took to her Instagram Stories today and reposted the interview clip. Belair captioned the post with a WrestleMania call to her fans.

"I still got my eye on the prize! Operation get Bianca Belair to wrESTleMania.... What should I do? [eyes emoji x 2]," she wrote.

Screenshot of Bianca Belair's post on Instagram Stories

Belair and Stratton battled inside the Women's Elimination Chamber. However, they have never faced off in one-on-one action.

Tiffany Stratton makes bold claim on her WWE future

WWE signed Tiffany Stratton in August 2021, and 637 days later, she was crowned the new NXT Women's Champion.

Stratton dominated NXT until losing the title to Becky Lynch. She continued working on the brand until her call-up in the 2024 Women's Rumble at #29. The Blonde Blockbuster has won all five SmackDown singles matches since her debut.

Speaking to Kayla Braxton on The SmackDown LowDown after a recent win over Naomi, Stratton promised she is on her way to becoming the greatest of all time.

"Kayla, I told everyone from the very beginning that they were going to remember me. And look at me now. I am Miss Undefeated and on my way to becoming the greatest of all time, because that is what the center of the universe does. Do you happen to know the time? It's Tiffy Time. Toodles," Stratton said. [From 0:12 - 0:31]

Stratton's final NXT match came during the New Year's Evil 2024 special on January 2. She lost a nine-minute match to Fallon Henley that night.

