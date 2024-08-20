Nia Jax sends warning to popular WWE star ahead of title match on SmackDown

Nia Jax sent a warning to a popular WWE Superstar today ahead of their upcoming title match on SmackDown. The veteran captured the WWE Women's Championship by defeating Bayley earlier this month at SummerSlam.

The Irresistible Force tried to celebrate her title victory this past Friday night on SmackDown but was interrupted by Michin (Mia Yim). She showed up with a kendo stick as Pretty Deadly and Tiffany Stratton were dancing in the ring. Michin hit Stratton with the kendo stick, and Jax tried to hide behind Pretty Deadly. However, Michin eventually was able to hit Jax before the WWE Women's Champion retreated.

Jax will be defending the title against Michin on an upcoming edition of SmackDown and sent her a message today on social media. She took to Instagram to share a video of herself choking the 35-year-old against the ropes with her backside and claimed it was a preview of their title match. You can check out the video on Nia's Instagram by clicking here.

Jax sends message to Michin on Instagram.

Tiffany Stratton and Nia Jax have become friends on WWE SmackDown. However, The Buff Barbie won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match last month and could decide to cash in for a title match at any moment.

Former WWE writer comments on potential storyline with Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes the promotion has an opportunity to turn Tiffany Stratton babyface in a rivalry against Nia Jax.

Speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo show, the legend praised Jax for being a legitimate heel. He said the promotion could get sympathy for Stratton from the audience in a rivalry against the champion. Russo added it would be a good opportunity to turn the 25-year-old babyface on SmackDown.

"Nia Jax, I think, is a legit heel. So she is a legit heel. She is bigger and beefier than Tiffany Stratton. So, if you want to make that mean something, you are just gonna have to put some sympathy on Tiffany Stratton. If they can do that through story and turn her babyface, I think it will be good. But again, from a writing point of view, they have not done that very well." [1:19 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Nia Jax has been impressive since her return to the company last year. It will be interesting to see how long she can hold onto the WWE Women's Championship moving forward.

