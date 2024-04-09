Nia Jax shares backstage photos with former WWE champion after missing WrestleMania 40

WrestleMania 40 featured several top WWE Superstars. However, two superstars who were absent from The Show of Shows were Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton.

Stratton is currently signed to SmackDown and Jax is performing on RAW. Both superstars have bonded quite well off-screen and are often seen alongside one another.

Since moving up to the main roster, Stratton has competed in the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match. Meanwhile, at the namesake premium live event, Jax unsuccessfully challenged Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship in the main event.

Taking to Instagram, The Irresistible Force shared backstage photos featuring her and former NXT Women's Champion Stratton. Jax also wrote a three-word message in the caption.

"What a show," Nia Jax shared.

It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for the former RAW Women's Champion moving forward.

Tiffany Stratton opened up about missing WWE WrestleMania 40

Despite being one of the hottest acts on the WWE main roster, Tiffany Stratton did not feature at WrestleMania 40.

While speaking with Gorilla Position, the former NXT Women's Champion expressed her frustration but stated that she understood the decision from a creative standpoint. The 24-year-old star is determined to feature on the WrestleMania 41 match card.

"Of course [I'm annoyed]. I mean it's always Tiffy Time, so why wouldn't it be Tiffy Time at WrestleMania 40? [How did that conversation go backstage?] Honestly, I totally get it. I think my first WrestleMania should be built up, it should be amazing, the storyline should be, you know, something that people are on their seats waiting to see. So, I feel like I just did get called up so it's kinda too soon for me to have a WrestleMania match. So, I'm looking forward to next year and hopefully, I'll be on that card," Tiffany Stratton said.

Stratton could feature on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. The blue brand has officially got a new champion in the form of Bayley, who defeated IYO SKY to win the Women's Championship at WrestleMania 40.

There are plenty of contenders who could challenge The Role Model now that she is once again at the top of the SmackDown women's division.

