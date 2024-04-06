SmackDown star is annoyed by Triple H's disappointing decision ahead of WWE WrestleMania XL

Former NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton is annoyed after not being on the WWE WrestleMania XL card.

The 24-year-old joined the Stamford-based company three years ago. Stratton spent nearly three years as an active competitor on WWE NXT, during which time she held the NXT Women's Championship for over 100 days. Earlier this year, she moved to the main roster, joining WWE SmackDown.

Despite her significant popularity among the WWE Universe, the former NXT Women's Champion will apparently not be wrestling at WrestleMania XL. In an interview with Gorilla Position, she stated that she was annoyed by the creative decision. Nevertheless, she understood WWE CCO Triple H and creative's point of view.

"Of course [I'm annoyed]. I mean it's always Tiffy Time, so why wouldn't it be Tiffy Time at WrestleMania 40? [How did that conversation go backstage?] Honestly, I totally get it. I think my first WrestleMania should be built up, it should be amazing, the storyline should be, you know, something that people are on their seats waiting to see. So, I feel like I just did get called up so it's kinda too soon for me to have a WrestleMania match. So, I'm looking forward to next year and hopefully, I'll be on that card," she said. [0:32 - 1:18]

Tiffany Stratton wants to challenge for a WWE Women's Title after WrestleMania

While WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY is scheduled to defend her title against her former Damage CTRL leader, Bayley, on Sunday at WrestleMania XL, Becky Lynch will challenge The Eradicator Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship tomorrow at the Show of Shows.

In her interview with Gorilla Position, Tiffany Stratton expressed her desire to pursue one of the two titles after WrestleMania.

"[Post WrestleMania, do you think that is your time to kinda start a new story and potentially challenge for the world championship?] Yeah, I definitely think after WrestleMania, it's kinda like a clean slate. You know, the RAW after WrestleMania is always like notorious for crazy things happening. So, I definitely think it's gonna be even more Tiffy Time after WrestleMania," she said. [1:24 - 1:43]

Jade Cargill also recently disclosed her desire to challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship after the Show of Shows. The former AEW star will compete in her first WrestleMania match when she teams up with Bianca Belair and Naomi against Damage CTRL in a six-woman tag team match.

