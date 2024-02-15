Nia Jax shares bold message following WWE RAW

Nia Jax has been tearing through the women's division while focused on championship gold, and now she's finally getting her shot at becoming a multi-time singles champion.

The Irresistible Force returned to WWE in late September 2023 after being a surprise Royal Rumble entrant the January before that. This actually came after close to two years after Jax was released from her contract. Since returning that September, Jax has been on the winning end for 18 out of 23 matches.

Jax is currently feuding with Rhea Ripley. The Rock's cousin is set to challenge The Eradicator for her Women's World Championship at WWE Elimination Chamber on Saturday, February 24 from Ripley's home country of Australia.

Jax took to Instagram this week and taunted her Elimination Chamber opponent and potential next challenger after the show. She attached a photo of her current look with a four letter word to make it known she's coming for Ripley's gold.

"Gold is my color," she wrote.

The Women's World Champion coming out of Elimination Chamber will go on to WrestleMania 40 to defend the title against the winner of the Women's Chamber match.

Nia Jax comments about allegations against former WWE boss Vince McMahon

The world of wrestling was shocked once again last month when details on sexual misconduct allegations against Vince McMahon were made public from a lawsuit filed by a former WWE employee.

McMahon left WWE parent company TKO Group Holdings that same day, and has since said he was pressured out.

Speaking to Nick Hausman for a recent interview, The Irresistible Force said she does not let these things get in her mind. She was asked about the McMahon accusations and how they impacted her mentality going into an event like the Royal Rumble.

"Oh, it doesn’t, you know, I’m all business, and, you know, this business is built on hard work and dedication, and that’s what every single wrestler in this room is doing right now, and so we just move forward. And it’s, you know, and we’re gonna put on an amazing show," she said.

Jax was the #19 entrant in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble. She lasted 20 minutes and 15 seconds before being the 21st elimination, tossed out by Jade Cargill. Jax racked up 8 eliminations of her own - Ivy Nile, Katana Chance, Piper Niven, Xia Li, Shotzi, Shayna Baszler, Valhalla, Mia Yim.

