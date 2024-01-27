Nia Jax reacts to recent allegations about Vince McMahon

WWE was rocked this week as more disturbing information came out about Vince McMahon. Now one of RAW's most outspoken superstars weighed in.

Nia Jax was asked about the McMahon situation while participating in WWE Media Day. Speaking to Nick Hausman, The Irresistible Force said she doesn't let these things get in her mind. She was asked about the McMahon allegations and how they impacted her mentality going into the Royal Rumble.

"Oh, it doesn’t, you know, I’m all business, and, you know, this business is built on hard work and dedication, and that’s what every single wrestler in this room is doing right now, and so we just move forward. And it’s, you know, and we’re gonna put on an amazing show," she said.

McMahon was accused of disturbing behavior that included alleged sexual assault and sex trafficking. The information came out after former WWE employee Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against the company, McMahon, and John Laurinaitis. This is the woman who was a part of the $3 million hush payment scandal, but her name and new alleged details are just being revealed this week.

Jax is scheduled for the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match on Saturday. The only other confirmed entrants for the match so far are Bayley, Becky Lynch, Ivy Nile, Maxxine Dupri, and Bianca Belair.

Nia Jax talks potential WWE Total Divas reboot

WWE Total Divas was one of the first pro wrestling reality series. The show ended up being a big hit for WWE and E!, running for 9 seasons and 120 episodes from July 28, 2013 to December 10, 2019.

Total Divas helped push the careers of names like The Bella Twins, Natalya, Eva Marie, Sonya Deville, Carmella, Alexa Bliss, and Nia Jax, among others. The show also led to several spin-offs, including Total Bellas and Miz & Mrs.

Jax was asked about a potential Total Divas reboot in a new interview with TV Insider. In regards to people she'd want on the show, she named Maxxine Dupri, Chelsea Green, Lash Legend, and Tiffany Stratton.

"Obviously, Maxxine. Chelsea Green would be an amazing addition to Total Divas. I’m looking at NXT. I love Lash Legend. She is one of my favorites. I love Tiffany Stratton. I feel like wrestling is at an all-time high, and the talent pool is huge. We have such a diverse roster and everyone is amazing. I think there would be a lot of new interest," she said.

Royal Rumble starts in less than 24 hours and the fans can expect a spectacle to unfold on their screens.

