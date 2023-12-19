Nia Jax shares hilarious update following revealing outfit on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Nia Jax recently shared a hilarious update on social media following her revealing outfit on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Nia Jax returned to WWE earlier this year on the September 11 edition of the red brand. The 39-year-old made her surprising comeback, attacking Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez during their match for the Women's World Championship.

The former RAW Women's Champion is currently involved in a feud against Becky Lynch. On the most recent episode of RAW, the two superstars confronted each other to set up a match on the January 1 edition of the Monday night show. The former champions will face one another almost five years after Nia legitimately broke The Man's nose before Survivor Series 2018.

Nia Jax recently took to her Twitter to share a hilarious update regarding her revealing outfit on RAW. The former Women's Tag Team Champion reshared a post from a Twitter user that featured a picture of the WWE Superstar from the most recently concluded episode of the red brand. Jax shared her opinion on the picture:

"The ti**ies were ti**i’ing," she wrote.

It will be interesting to see how Nia Jax fares against her long-time rival Becky Lynch on the January 1 episode of Monday Night RAW. Interestingly, the two female superstars will go face to face in a singles match for the first time.

Nia Jax opens up on her time away from WWE

Nia Jax's previous run with WWE came to an abrupt end as she was attacked by Shayna Baszler in September 2021. Following this, Jax asked the wrestling promotion to grant her time off to take care of her mental health. She was, however, released from her contract on November 4, 2021.

Speaking to Corey Graves on his After The Bell podcast, Jax opened up on her experience away from wrestling. She stated that getting released was one of the best things to have happened to her, as it allowed her to figure out what she wanted.

"I was pretty shocked too, with my time away, and it happened to become one of the best things that ever happened to me. I was able to really deep dive into finding myself again ... When you're in the bubble for so long, you kind of get lost in the sauce of WWE. It's a big, I don't want to say drug, but it's a bubble. You're in a bubble and you're stuck in the WWE world and you don't really see outside. You have your blinders on. Being released gave me the time to actually dive back into myself and figure out what I want and what I want to do," she said.

