Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler have not been on WWE television recently. They were initially booked for WWE Clash of Champions but ended up being pulled from the show at the last moment. This was reportedly due to Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler potentially being exposed to someone who had COVID-19 (as reported by Dave Meltzer), and was done as a precautionary measure. Nikki Cross was also pulled from WWE Clash of Champions for the same reason.

It now looks like we could see the WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions back on RAW very soon. And by very soon, we mean as soon as tonight. Nia Jax took to Twitter yesterday and teased that she and Shayna Baszler would be on RAW tonight. Here's what she had to say:

Guess who is going to be on #RAW tomorrow night, kicking some ASH, retaining some titles, with a fresh weave and looking DAMN GOOD! I’ll give you a hint…NOT my tag partner. I mean, she will be there, but she won’t have a fresh weave.

WWE's official explanation for Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler missing Clash of Champions had been that the pair hadn't been "medically cleared". However, Nia shot down WWE's statement on Twitter, saying that it just was not true:

Girl....I could not be better 😊 I apologize that the announcement scared some, but all is great and healthy on my end & my tag partner’s end as well (not that I speak for her, but I kind of just did 😜) https://t.co/8eQXodGAdN — 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) September 28, 2020

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler's recent WWE run

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler won the WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships at Payback from Sasha Banks and Bayley. Atlhough the duo were thrown together as a tag-team pretty much without much of a build, they worked well together and quickly showed that they can become a dominant force in the women's divison.

The duo were supposed to defend their titles at the WWE Clash of Champions PPV in a match against Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott. Things were looking good until they were pulled from that match, including a win over Lana and Natalya on the RAW before the Clash of Champions PPV.

With Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler now seemingly set to return, it will be interesting to see if they go back to facing Morgan and Riott or have new opponents waiting.