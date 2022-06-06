Nia Jax shows off new look ahead of in-ring return

Former WWE Superstar Lina Fanene, formerly known as Nia Jax, has taken to social media to show off her new hairstyle.

The former RAW Women's Champion was released from her contract in November last year during her mental health break. She was let go along with numerous other talents due to budget cuts, ending her seven-year run with the company.

The former Nia Jax is set to make her in-ring return at the inaugural Wrestling Entertainment Series on July 9. She recently shared a photo on her Instagram revealing her new look with her hair now colored completely red. You can check it out in the post below:

Nia Jax will make her in-ring comeback against Lana at the WES debut event

The Wrestling Entertainment Series (WES) debut show was originally scheduled to commence on June 4 in England, but the event was moved to July 9 due to Queen Elizabeth's jubilee celebrations.

Story continues below ad

Nia Jax will collide with former WWE star Lana, now known as CJ Perry, for the promotion's Women's Championship. This will be both stars' first match since leaving WWE.

After her release, Jax took to Instagram to state that she was heartbroken to be let go, and that she enjoyed her time in the company:

"It breaks my heart to be so abruptly let go, without consultation, when dealing with so much privately. I loved my career at WWE, I love the men and women I worked with, and I am going to need time to process this huge loss. I appreciate those people who have shown understanding and compassion during an incredibly difficult time," said Jax.

During her time with the sports entertainment giant, The Irresistible Force was a multi-time champion and collided with many stars such as Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. It'll be interesting to see what she does next in WES.

Ezekiel invites Elias to hang out with him in this Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far