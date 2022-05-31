Wrestling Entertainment Series issues statement on its debut show's postponement 

The inaugural Wrestling Entertainment Series (WES) live event has been postponed to July 9.

Wrestling Entertainment Series, founded by Legion of Pain (f.k.a The Authors of Pain and AOP), was originally scheduled to take place on June 4 in Nottingham, England. Several ex-WWE Superstars such as CJ Perry (Lana) and Lina Fanene (Nia Jax) will make their in-ring returns at the event.

According to a press release issued by the former NXT Tag Team Champions and promotion co-owner Gzim Selmani, the debut event was rescheduled due to issues related to The Queen's Platinum Jubilee being celebrated in the country this weekend. You can check out the statement below (via WrestleZone):

"Nottingham, UK: Wrestling Entertainment Series (WES) is disappointed to announce that the debut event, which was originally scheduled for this Saturday, June 4th , at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham in the United Kingdom, has been postponed to July 9th. We have all worked extremely hard on this event, however, things have not been going our way for us. Originally, the first event was set to take place in the UAE, but due to the sad and untimely passing of Sheikh Khalifa, we decided out of respect to change the event to Nottingham.

Article continues below ad

"It was a huge undertaking to move the event to a completely different continent on three weeks’ notice. Unfortunately, with the Queen’s jubilee celebrations and the impact that is having on the events sector in the UK, and with just three weeks to prepare, it proved to be an impossible task.

"I want to apologise to the fans for any inconvenience caused. We will make it up to you all on July 9th with an incredible show! Also, a big thank you to everyone who has supported WES so far. Since our launch, the response from fans, media, and fellow wrestlers has been really moving. Thank you! “See you all on July 9th !”

Bill Pritchard of WrestleZone provided an update on the postponement on Twitter, stating that the Wrestling Entertainment Series wants to keep the match card the same for the new date.

Article continues below ad

Multiple former WWE stars are set to compete at Wrestling Entertainment Series debut event

The match card for the event comprises of many ex-WWE talent. Lina Fanene, CJ Perry, and Dean Muhtadi (formerly Mojo Rawley) are set to make their in-ring returns at the event.

Wrestling Entertainment Series @wesofficialtv



Wrestling Entertainment Series will now debut on July 9th at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham



Sorry for any inconvenience caused.



For any questions about your tickets contact



#WES Unfortunately we have to postpone our first event.Wrestling Entertainment Series will now debut on July 9th at the Motorpoint Arena in NottinghamSorry for any inconvenience caused.For any questions about your tickets contact @nottinghamarena #WES NOTTINGHAM Unfortunately we have to postpone our first event. Wrestling Entertainment Series will now debut on July 9th at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham 🇬🇧Sorry for any inconvenience caused. For any questions about your tickets contact @nottinghamarena #WES #WESNOTTINGHAM https://t.co/nfCBWsLbPb

Adam Scherr (f.k.a Braun Strowman) is set to take on former UFC fighter Alistair Overeem for the World Championship. Meanwhile, Lina Fanene will face CJ Perry in a Women's Championship match. You can check out the full match card here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far