“Nude sunbathing” - Nia Jax sparks debate on social media ahead of WWE RAW

Nia Jax, now known as Lina Fanene, took to Twitter to send an odd message ahead of Monday Night RAW. The former WWE Superstar sent a message in regards to nude sunbathing.

Jax last competed in a WWE ring back in November 2021 before being released from her contract. During her final run in the company, the former RAW Women's Champion teamed up with Shayna Baszler before the team eventually disbanded.

The duo also won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on two different occasions. Taking to Twitter, Jax sent out the following message:

"Nude sun bathing is it for me HAPPY MONDAY."

Since her departure from WWE, Jax hasn't competed in the professional wrestling industry. She is rather more focused on opening her own business, as she recently revealed via an Instagram story.

During a Q&A session on the social media platform, the former WWE star mentioned the following:

"Starting a business. Growing some cool things on my farm," Jax tweeted.

Nia Jax's fans had a heartfelt and wholesome message in response to her tweet

In response to Jax's tweet, her fans sent their best regards to the former WWE Superstar.

They even praised the 38-year-old for her confidence and good looks, appreciating her beauty in the process.

One Twitter user also wished Jax a happy Monday by posting a GIF of a backstage clip of her popping champagne alongside Ronda Rousey, Seth Rollins, and former WWE star Ruby Riott (Ruby Soho).

Interestingly enough, one of the fans had a rather interesting question for Jax, asking if the former RAW Women's Champion ever tried sleeping nude.

The reply caught Jax's attention, who responded with the following:

Jax signed with WWE in early 2014 and spent almost seven years in the company. As it stands, no reports are suggesting that the former RAW Women's Champion will return to the company.

