Nia Jax takes a shot at Jimmy Uso by bringing up a past incident involving former world champion; sends a message to Naomi

Nia Jax recently took shots at Jimmy Uso while responding to Naomi. The Irresistible Force was busted open on this week's SmackDown and was on the receiving end of a message from the 37-year-old.

On SmackDown, Jax failed to regain the WWE Women's Championship that she had lost to Tiffany Stratton earlier in the year. Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on her former ally, dethroning her to win her first singles title on the main roster.

Naomi took digs at Jax after she was busted open on SmackDown. In response, the powerhouse brought up Gunther's attack on Jimmy Uso. For those unaware, The Ring General busted Jimmy open on RAW after their singles match leading up to his World Heavyweight Championship match against Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41.

"Don’t get me started girl! Let’s not talk about big Jim last month," Jax wrote.

You can check out Jax's post on X below.

Rikishi reacted to Naomi continuing her feud with Jade Cargill

Naomi has continued her feud with Jade Cargill despite suffering a loss at WrestleMania 41. WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi thought the two superstars would conclude their rivalry at WrestleMania after Cargill's victory.

On the Off The Top podcast, Rikishi asked the two superstars to make amends and get back on the same page. He said:

"I thought these girls will just get out there to just finish it at WrestleMania, but obviously, you and I and everybody else is surprised and shocked that this thing is still going on. At the end of the day, you know, these girls are going to have to work it out."

Naomi and Big Jade were part of the Big Three with Bianca Belair. The trio teamed up at WrestleMania XL in a six-woman tag team match against Damage CTRL. The Glow eventually betrayed the former AEW star after assaulting her in the parking lot. This led to a singles match between the two women at The Grandest Stage of Them All last month.

