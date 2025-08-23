Nia Jax Unexpectedly Forced to Team With Major Rival 2475 Days After She Broke Her Nose

  • home icon
By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 23, 2025 02:44 GMT
Nia Jax
Nia Jax is a former WWE Women's Champion (Source: WWE.com)

Nia Jax was forced to team with a major rival from her past tonight on SmackDown. She infamously broke this star's nose a few years ago.

Tonight's episode of the blue brand kicked off with Becky Lynch, who wasted no opportunity in making fun of her home city of Dublin, Ireland. However, she was quickly interrupted by Tiffany Stratton. After a back-and-forth between both women, Nia's music hit, and she came out to the ring.

She then attacked Tiffany, and both heels teamed up against her until Jade Cargill swooped in to make the save. Nick Aldis then came out to announce that Jax and Lynch will team up to face Jade Cargill and Stratton.

Sadly, Becky and Nia were unable to defeat the babyfaces tonight.

Nia Jax Recently Claimed that Tiffany Statton is "Ungrateful"

When Tiffany Stratton won the Money in the Bank briefcase, she aligned herself with Nia Jax, who was then the WWE Women's Champion. They formed an alliance for several months. However, Tiffany went on to betray Nia by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract on the latter, thereby winning the gold.

Since then, Nia has been out for revenge. She has had multiple attempts to regain her title but has fallen short each time. It looks like Nia hasn't forgotten about Tiffy Time cashing in her. A fan recently posted pictures of Nia and Tiffany wearing similar outfits. Nia responded to the fans' post saying that Tiffany was ungrateful.

"She’s so ungrateful," she wrote.

It looks like Nia Jax is trying to get back into the WWE Women's Title picture on SmackDown.

Edited by Harish Raj S
