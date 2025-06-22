Nia Jax claims current WWE champion is "ungrateful"

Nia Jax took a massive shot at a current WWE champion following this week's edition of SmackDown. The promotion is on the road to WWE Night of Champions 2025 next Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

Tiffany Stratton cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on Jax to capture the WWE Women's Championship earlier this year. Jax and Stratton had a confrontation this past Friday night on SmackDown, which led to a brawl.

The Irresistible Force took to social media to react to a wrestling fan pointing out that Stratton's outfit on SmackDown was similar to one Jax wore in the past. The former champion responded by claiming The Buff Barbie was ungrateful, and you can check out her message in the post below.

"She’s so ungrateful," she wrote.

Naomi won the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match and can cash in for a title match at a time and place of her choosing. The Glow attempted to cash in her Money in the Bank contract on Tiffany Stratton on SmackDown, but Nia Jax prevented her from doing so.

WWE Hall of Famer praises Nia Jax

Wrestling legend Teddy Long recently shared his thoughts on Nia Jax and noted that the SmackDown star was a good friend of his.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine show, the Hall of Famer disclosed that he loved Jax to death. Long added that the 41-year-old was a great person, and he was rooting for her.

"Well, I'm just glad to see Nia doing whatever she's doing. Any match they put her in, you know, I'm always rooting for her. We tease about her being my baby's mom and all that stuff, but actually, she's just a real good friend of mine. She's such a sweetheart of a person, has a great attitude, and is somebody you don't mind talking to, you know what I mean? So, I'm just all for Nia. I love her to death, man, and so I hope everything happens in her favor," he said. [0:39-1:11]

You can check out Long's comments in the video below:

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the rivalry between Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton on SmackDown in the weeks ahead.

