Nia Jax welcomes new "baby" to her family ahead of WWE SmackDown

By Phillipa Marie
Published Jun 20, 2025 17:06 GMT
Nia Jax has a new addition (image via WWE)
Nia Jax [Image credit: WWE.com]

Nia Jax won't be able to retain her Queen of the Ring crown this year at Night of Champions after being kicked out of the tournament last week. However, it seems that the 41-year-old had something else to be excited about this week, and she shared the update on social media.

The Irresistible Force took to her Instagram story to share that there was an additional family member on her farm now, in the form of a newborn calf. She shared an image of the mother and the calf huddled together, and it seems that the "baby" was doing well and had adapted well to life on the farm. Jax captioned the image as follows:

"We got a new baby on the farm."
Check out a screengrab of her Instagram story below:

Nia Jax has a new family member [Image credit: Jax's Instagram account]
Nia Jax has a new family member [Image credit: Jax's Instagram account]

It seems that Nia Jax has been able to concentrate on life outside of the ring in recent years, and this has allowed her to create a whole family of her own.

Many WWE stars have gone down this route, with Liv Morgan often sharing snippets of animals from her farm, while former stars like Ronda Rousey and Lacey Evans also maintain their own farms.

What is next for Nia Jax on WWE SmackDown?

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown is expected to be stacked with the semifinals of the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments, along with John Cena taking on Ron Killings in singles action.

It is unclear if Jax will be featured on the show tonight since she is no longer in Queen of the Ring Tournament, but with Evolution II under four weeks away, there is a chance that she could appear to set up a storyline that could run through to the PLE just like how Nikki Bella and Liv Morgan attempted on WWE RAW ahead of the latter's recent injury.

