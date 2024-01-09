Nic Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler) set to face top Bullet Club member in a major championship match

Nic Nemeth, formerly known as Dolph Ziggler in WWE, is set to challenge Bullet Club leader David Finlay for the IWGP Global Championship.

At Wrestle Kingdom 18, Nic made his debut for New Japan Pro-Wrestling alongside his brother Ryan Nemeth. The duo sat at ringside before being confronted by Finlay, who defeated Jon Moxley and Will Ospreay.

NJPW has confirmed that at the upcoming New Beginning in Sapporo event, Finlay will defend the IWGP Global Championship for the first time.

Check out the match announcement by NJPW:

Expand Tweet

Nemeth is a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion. He is also a multi-time Intercontinental Champion and a former United States Champion. A victory over Finlay would mark the 43-year-old's first championship victory since departing WWE.

Nic Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler) opened up about his WWE release

Nic Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler) recently talked about his WWE release. The former World Heavyweight Champion was signed to the Stamford-based company for almost two decades.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Nemeth opened up about his concerns regarding his shape and stamina.

"It’s weird because I was preparing for the last six, eight, ten months, going, 'At some point, I have to make a change here.' Once that started happening, even a couple years ago, when [Bobby] Roode and I were tagging, I was starting to think, 'Hey man, at some point, I need to be ready to go. Will my shape and stamina still be there?'"

Expand Tweet

He added that his release did not come out of the blue.

"It wasn’t out of the blue, and I had sent a few emails to the boss for the last 6 months, definitively saying, 'I have to move on somewhere else. Can you let me do this?' Eventually, without exact back and forth, that’s how it worked out. So it wasn’t weird because it was so, 6, 8, 10 months in place for me, going, 'Here it comes, here it comes, here it comes.'"

Nemeth departed WWE in September 2023. His last match in the company was against JD McDonagh on RAW.

Are you excited about Nic Nemeth's NJPW run? Sound off in the comments section below.