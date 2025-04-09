Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler) makes honest admission about his Money in the Bank cash-in

Nic Nemeth, formerly known as Dolph Ziggler, is one of the most respected personalities in the pro wrestling world. He is best known for having one of the most memorable Money in the Bank cash-ins of all time. He recently made an honest admission about the moment on X while looking back at it on its 12th anniversary.

Nemeth won the Men's Money in the Bank contract in 2012. He famously cashed it in on the RAW after WrestleMania 29. He targeted a beat-up Alberto Del Rio to become the World Heavyweight Champion.

The Showoff recently responded to a tweet from Sportskeeda Wrestling celebrating the 12th anniversary of his iconic cash-in. He replied to the post, admitting that fans made the moment as special as it was.

"The fans truly made this the moment that it is 💪🏽💪🏽."

You can view Nemeth's post on X below.

Nic Nemeth is currently in TNA Wrestling, pursuing the TNA World Tag Team Title. He will soon face The Hardys for the championship alongside his brother, Ryan Nemeth. Fans are eager to see him back inside a WWE ring as part of the global juggernaut's partnership with Total Nonstop Action.

Nic Nemeth to face The Hardys at Rebellion

The Showoff shocked the world when he turned heel at TNA Sacrifice. He blindsided Matt Hardy after the Steel Cage main event and brutally attacked him.

He is now set to face The Hardys at Rebellion 2025 for the TNA World Tag Team Championship along with Ryan Nemeth. The event will also feature a match between NXT's Ethan Page, Frankie Kazarian, and Joe Hendry for the World Championship.

Fans are really excited about the event, as it will feature several notable names, including Matt Cardona, Moose, and others. It will be interesting to see if The Nemeths can dethrone Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy on April 27, 2025.

