Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler) responds to female star's big announcement after WWE release

Nic Nemeth, formerly known as Dolph Ziggler, has reacted to a female star's announcement after her WWE release. The star in question is Xia Li.

Xia Li was recently released by World Wrestling Entertainment along with several other stars. She received massive support from fans after her release and many superstars wished her well for her future.

In a recent tweet, Xia Li announced that she was now accepting bookings for matches and signing events starting July 18, 2024.

"I am pleased to announce that I am now accepting bookings for matches and signing events starting July 18th. For all inquiries, please contact me at 📬：[email protected]. I look forward to collaborating with you."

Li's tweet received a response from TNA Wrestling star Nic Nemeth, formerly known as Dolph Ziggler. Check out his response below:

What the future has in store for The Showoff remains to be seen.

Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler) on his WWE release

In September 2023, Dolph Ziggler, now known as Nic Nemeth, was released by WWE and his 19-year run with the Stamford-based promotion came to an end. Ziggler later appeared on the Busted Open Radio podcast and talked about his release in detail. Here's an excerpt from his comments:

“It’s weird, because I was preparing for the last six, eight, 10 months going,. At some point, they have to make a change here. So, as you get ready to go and you see that you don’t have a chance to be in a pay-per-view match and steal the show. You don’t have a chance to have a six-minute match and steal the show. You have a match where at this point, it’s three minutes and you don’t get an entrance on the show and everybody knows who’s winning the match on the show." [H/T CSS]

Dolph Ziggler did quite well for himself in WWE during his nearly two-decade run. He is a two-time World Heavyweight Champion and a former NXT Champion as well. The Showoff also won the United States Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, and the RAW & SmackDown Tag Team Championships as well.