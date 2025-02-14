Nic Nemeth fka Dolph Ziggler suddenly suspended by TNA

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Feb 14, 2025 03:10 GMT
Nic Nemeth, aka Dolph Ziggler, has suddenly been suspended from TNA. This followed his recent actions.

On this week's episode of TNA IMPACT! Ryan Nemeth was arguing with Joe Hendry. The latter beat Jake Something to hold on to his TNA World Championship, something that Nemeth was not too happy about. Santino Marella was in the ring as well, in his role as an authority figure. He was trying to get some semblance of peace when Nic Nemeth also made his way to the ring.

Ex-WWE star Dolph Ziggler superkicked Jake Something, but as he was about to hit him with another superkick, Jake moved out of the way. The kick hit Santino Marella instead, laying him out.

Soon after this, backstage, Santino Marella informed Nic Nemeth that he was being suspended for four weeks from the company to establish that no talent can exceed authority, even if they are someone as high-profile as Dolph Ziggler.

Now that he has been suspended, the former TNA Champion will not appear on the shows for four weeks. The star apologized, but Marella said he could not help it.

The coming weeks will see what happens now that Nemeth will not be on the show. Ryan Nemeth is sure not to let things lie either and may be the one confronting Hendry regularly.

Edited by Angana Roy
