"Nice job" - The Rock sends a message to the WWE Universe after his return

The Rock recently took to Instagram to send a heartfelt message to the WWE Universe.

On the previous edition of Friday Night SmackDown, The Great One made a surprise return to WWE. This was his first appearance in four years, as he and Pat McAfee confronted Austin Theory before hitting the former United States Champion with a couple of People's Elbows.

WWE revealed that The Rock's return received over 103 million views. Reacting to this, the former World Champion sent a message thanking the fans.

"Nice job, my friends - out here breaking [WWE] social records" wrote The Rock

Check out The Rock's Instagram post:

Konnan recently slammed critics of The Rock's surprise return on WWE SmackDown

Konnan recently slammed the critics of The Rock's surprise return. Last week's SmackDown was regarded as one of the greatest episodes of the blue brand. With the exception of The Great One, superstars including John Cena, AJ Styles, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, Asuka, and others were also seen on the show.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan briefly discussed The Brahma Bull's return. He spoke about the energy he brought to the table. Konnan said:

"Who gives a sh*t. He's out there expending energy. You'd be blown up too. Bro, I'm telling you, I said promos take, you're not just out there. You're feeding up the energy, you're throwing out energy, you have to remember your lines, you got to think on your feet, you're nervous, the adrenaline is up. It's a whole different world, bro. You go up there and you f**king do that."

Konnan added:

"I'm serious. Disco said they sounded like idiots. They sound like what they are, marks. There's no promoter in the world, there's no business person in the world that wouldn't say 'Yeah, I'd love to have The Rock on for 20 minutes just ad-libbing. He don't do that nowhere else."

Expand Tweet

It now remains to be seen if there are plans to bring The Rock back in the near future and if he steps back into the ring for one more match.

What did you make of The Great One's return? Sound off in the comment section below.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star