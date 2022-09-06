Nicholas reacts to Braun Strowman's WWE return

Nicholas has reacted to Braun Strowman's big return to WWE on tonight's episode of RAW.

A Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Contenders match took place on RAW, and it featured The New Day, Alpha Academy, Los Lotharios, and Street Profits. The match didn't reach its conclusion, as former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman made his return and destroyed everyone in his path. Strowman posed for the capacity crowd following the beatdown.

Strowman's return took wrestling Twitter by storm. An interesting name has now reacted to his appearance on tonight's RAW. Nicholas, who won the RAW Tag Team titles with Strowman at WrestleMania 34, tweeted out shortly after Strowman's return. Check out his tweet below:

How did WWE fans react to Nicholas' tweet following Braun Strowman's return?

Braun Strowman and Nicholas' RAW Tag Team title victory was something fans weren't expecting to see on The Grandest Stage Of Them All. Strowman picked Nicholas from the crowd at the mega event and the duo went on to defeat The Bar to win the title belts.

The duo relinquished the titles soon after on RAW, due to Nicholas' school schedule not allowing him to compete on a regular basis. For those unaware, Nicholas is the son of WWE official John Cone.

Nicholas' tweet about Strowman received several interesting responses from members of the WWE Universe. Check out some of those reactions below:

Agus. @AgustinArcas98 @WWEJustNicholas Nicholas, throw the school bag in the trash and go back to wrestle!! @WWEJustNicholas Nicholas, throw the school bag in the trash and go back to wrestle!!

MoonbellyVariant @TheCouchWarrior @WWEJustNicholas I can’t wait for the day you return as Braun’s mystery partner at WrestleMania 41! @WWEJustNicholas I can’t wait for the day you return as Braun’s mystery partner at WrestleMania 41!

Strowman has previously spoken up about training with Nicholas at WrestleMania 34. Here's what he said, in character:

"Oh man, that was a huge surprise to me. I didn't know who my partner was going to be until I got there that day and the boss told me to pick somebody out of the crowd. He just happened to be the lucky one and he caught my eye! I didn't necessarily think I needed to have a partner but the boss was adamant I had to have one. So, I made a young fan's dream come true. I brought him out there and we put a lickin' on The Bar and won the titles from them."

Strowman was let go by WWE last year, in a decision that left many fans baffled. Only time will tell how Triple H handles Strowman, and if The Monster Among Men manages to win a top title again.

