Nick Aldis aligns with Adam Pearce to pit former WWE champions in a big match on RAW next week

SmackDown's General Manager Nick Aldis and RAW's General Manager Adam Pearce recently came on the same page to put former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions in a huge match on next week's episode of the red brand.

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven lost their Tag Titles on the December 18, 2023 edition of RAW. The explosive duo of Kayden Carter and Katana Chance ended their 126-day reign to capture the gold. As of now, The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane) hold the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship after beating Chance and Carter.

On this week's SmackDown, Green and Niven tried buttering up Aldis while taking shots at the RAW GM. Chelsea also hinted at changing brands during this year's Draft. However, the former Women's Tag Team Champions's request didn't go as planned, and they suffered a massive upset at the hands of Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair.

WWE cameras caught Chelsea Green and Piper Niven backstage frustrated after losing to The Storm and The EST. The duo also took shots at SmackDown GM and things went from bad to worse after The National Treasure walked in.

Nick Aldis mentioned he had a word with Adam Pearce and that the former Women's Tag Team Champions will face Kayden Carter and Katana Chance on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

Nick Aldis breaks character to send a message to the new WWE Hall of Famer

The National Treasure sent a message to The Bloodline member Paul Heyman after the latter got inducted into this year's Hall of Fame.

Roman Reigns did the honor of inducting The Wiseman into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024 in Philadelphia. The SmackDown GM was in attendance for the ceremony along with his wife and wrestling veteran, Mickie James.

Nick Aldis took to his social media and called Paul Heyman's speech a "masterpiece." Despite taking his rightful place among legends, the 37-year-old star jokingly took shots at The Bloodline member for their adversarial relationship on TV.

It remains to be seen if The National Treasure steals Chelsea Green and Piper Niven from Adam Pearce during the 2024 Draft.

