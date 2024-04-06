WWE official breaks character to send a message to Bloodline member

WWE SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis recently sent a message to Paul Heyman after the latter was inducted into the Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns inducted Paul Heyman into the Hall of Fame for his remarkable contributions to the pro wrestling business. Heyman delivered a heartfelt acceptance speech, discussing his storied tenure in numerous top companies, including WCW, ECW, and World Wrestling Entertainment.

Nick Aldis attended the ceremony with his wife and wrestling legend Mickie James. After the event, The National Treasure took to Instagram and called Heyman's speech a "masterpiece." He also jokingly sent a warning to The Bloodline member, as they share an adversarial relationship on TV.

"#WWEHOF - sometimes you realize in real time that you are witnessing something truly special, and despite the fact that we have frequently been at odds over the first few months of my time at @wwe, @paulheyman's acceptance speech was without question one of those rare "I'm witnessing a masterpiece" moments. Congratulations Paul, and thanks for the rub. But that doesn't mean I'm going to ease up on you going forward. #paulheyman #wwe #wrestlemania."

Chekout Nick Aldis' Instagram post below:

WWE SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis announced an important bout for WrestleMania XL

SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis recently announced a major bout for the upcoming WrestleMania XL Premium Live Event.

Following the March 29, 2024, episode of the blue show, Aldis confirmed that Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, and Naomi will go up against Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai in a six-woman tag team match.

As part of the announcement, the former NWA World Heavyweight Champion also discussed Jade Cargill's "physical prowess" as a performer.

"I have several reactions, I have several emotions. Let's say, irritation at the behavior of Damage CTRL, awestruck at the physical prowess of Jade Cargill. I'd say the number one feeling I have is inspiration. After seeing that, I'm inspired to make a match for WrestleMania. At WrestleMania I've decided, we're gonna have a six-woman tag team match, Dakota Kai and the Kabuki Warriors, will take on Naomi, Bianca Belair, and Jade Cargill," said Aldis.

It will be exciting to see if Nick Aldis will lace up his wrestling boots in World Wrestling Entertainment after thriving in his role as SmackDown's general manager.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE

Poll : Do you think Nick Aldis will have any surprises for WrestleMania XL? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion