  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Nick Aldis
  • Nick Aldis announces HUGE 12-person WWE championship bout for SummerSlam after title match is suddenly stopped

Nick Aldis announces HUGE 12-person WWE championship bout for SummerSlam after title match is suddenly stopped

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jul 26, 2025 03:07 GMT
A huge match has been announced (Credit: WWE.com)
A huge match has been announced (Credit: WWE.com)

Nick Aldis has announced a huge 12-person WWE championship match for SummerSlam. The match was announced after a title bout had to be suddenly stopped by the referee on SmackDown tonight.

Ad

The Wyatt Sicks were defending their WWE Tag Team Championship against Andrade and Rey Fenix in the main event tonight. It looked like the newly formed team would also become the new WWE champions very soon after the match began, gaining the upper hand. They hit their finishers, and it looked like the Wyatt Sicks were about to lose and new champions were about to be crowned, when Nikki Cross pulled the referee out of the ring. This led to Wyatt Sicks being DQ'd and the match being called to a sudden stop.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Other tag teams rushed in from the backstage area, and it turned into an all-out brawl. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis came out with a plan to stop it all. He announced that all six WWE tag teams were going to be battling each other for the titles in a TLC match at SummerSlam.

The teams taking part in the match will be The Wyatt Sicks, who will be defending the WWE Tag Team Title. They will face DIY (Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano), The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin), Fraxiom (Axiom and Nathan Frazer), The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins), and the newly formed team of Andrade and Rey Fenix.

Ad

Major WWE secrets leaked! Watch Here

Ad

Nick Aldis announcing the huge multi-person TLC match was intended to conclude the brawl, but it had no effect. The stars continued to fight, ignoring the security teams that had been called out to stop them as the show went off the air.

Nick Aldis has had his hands full on WWE SmackDown recently

The WWE SmackDown General Manager has not had the easiest time on the show, as the tag teams have been out of control for some time, going after each other.

Ad

DIY has declared themselves the leaders of the tag team division, despite having lost the tag titles. Additionally, the Street Profits have also claimed that position.

Things have been hostile on the brand, and the addition of Wyatt Sicks has only been the spark to set off the flame.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

A former writer on why John Cena's heel turn has flopped HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications