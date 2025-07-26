Nick Aldis announces HUGE 12-person WWE championship bout for SummerSlam after title match is suddenly stopped

Nick Aldis has announced a huge 12-person WWE championship match for SummerSlam. The match was announced after a title bout had to be suddenly stopped by the referee on SmackDown tonight.The Wyatt Sicks were defending their WWE Tag Team Championship against Andrade and Rey Fenix in the main event tonight. It looked like the newly formed team would also become the new WWE champions very soon after the match began, gaining the upper hand. They hit their finishers, and it looked like the Wyatt Sicks were about to lose and new champions were about to be crowned, when Nikki Cross pulled the referee out of the ring. This led to Wyatt Sicks being DQ'd and the match being called to a sudden stop.Other tag teams rushed in from the backstage area, and it turned into an all-out brawl. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis came out with a plan to stop it all. He announced that all six WWE tag teams were going to be battling each other for the titles in a TLC match at SummerSlam. The teams taking part in the match will be The Wyatt Sicks, who will be defending the WWE Tag Team Title. They will face DIY (Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano), The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin), Fraxiom (Axiom and Nathan Frazer), The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins), and the newly formed team of Andrade and Rey Fenix.Nick Aldis announcing the huge multi-person TLC match was intended to conclude the brawl, but it had no effect. The stars continued to fight, ignoring the security teams that had been called out to stop them as the show went off the air.Nick Aldis has had his hands full on WWE SmackDown recentlyThe WWE SmackDown General Manager has not had the easiest time on the show, as the tag teams have been out of control for some time, going after each other.DIY has declared themselves the leaders of the tag team division, despite having lost the tag titles. Additionally, the Street Profits have also claimed that position.Things have been hostile on the brand, and the addition of Wyatt Sicks has only been the spark to set off the flame.