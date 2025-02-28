Nick Aldis announces several high-stakes matches for tonight's WWE SmackDown

Nick Aldis announced several major matches for tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. This week's episode of the blue brand will be the final show ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, and will air live from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

Ahead of tonight's show, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis made a major announcement regarding the United States Championship. Shinsuke Nakamura is the current United States Champion, and there will be several matches on tonight's episode of SmackDown to determine the number one contender for the title.

"So tonight, I've decided that I am going to give six men the opportunity to lay their cards out on the table and create a definitive number one contender tonight. LA Knight will go one-on-one with Santos Escobar, Carmelo Hayes will go one-on-one with Braun Strowman, and Andrade will go one-on-one with Solo Sikoa. The winners of those matches will face each other tonight in a Triple Threat match, and the winner of that match will be the number one contender for the United States Championship, and that all goes down tonight on SmackDown," said Aldis. [From 0:13 - 0:43]

Shinsuke Namaura captured the United States Championship by defeating LA Knight at WWE Survivor Series last year.

WWE SmackDown GM Nick Aldis on potential return to the ring

Nick Aldis recently disclosed that he would like to compete in the ring once again after becoming an authority figure in WWE.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on the INSIGHT podcast, Nick Aldis was asked about potentially returning to the ring. The former NWA star stated that he is not content with retiring from in-ring competition and noted that he had earned the right to step inside the squared circle again.

"Honestly, no," Nick Aldis said in response to feeling content with his in-ring career thus far. "I would like to lace them up. I don't care if it's on a regular basis, but I've earned it. If it was one more time, so be it. I feel like I meet the criteria to be on that canvas at least once." [From 44:17 to 44:54]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Nick Aldis launched an investigation into Jade Cargill's attack on SmackDown last year and recently showed footage of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez leaving the area of the beatdown last November. Morgan and Rodriguez captured the Women's Tag Team Championship by defeating Bianca Belair and Naomi in the main event of this past Monday's edition of WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see who becomes the number one contender for the United States Championship during tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.

