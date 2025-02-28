Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (February 28, 2025): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE SmackDown is packed with several top stars, exciting matches, and a mystery superstar for a title match. It will also mark the final show before the long-awaited Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

The February 28, 2025, episode of WWE SmackDown will take place at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It has a capacity of up to 19,800 and is the home of the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs and the NBA's Toronto Raptors.

Several weekly shows like RAW, SmackDown, Main Event, and more took place in tonight's location. It was also the home of several premium live events like the 2004 and 2019 SummerSlam, 2006 Unforgiven, 2016 Survivor Series, and the 2024 Money in the Bank. The last time a WWE show was held at the Scotiabank Arena was the 2024 edition of NXT Heatwave.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and Timing

City: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, 5 p.m. Pacific Time

Where to get tickets for tonight's WWE SmackDown episode?

Fans interested in watching the action live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster Canada. A single ticket costs 72 to 475.42 Canadian Dollars, while two tickets cost $66.64 to $892.50.

What to expect for the final Smackdown before the 2025 Elimination Chamber?

As of this writing, two championship matches have been announced for WWE SmackDown, along with two major appearances.

One of the major appearances tonight will be from Cody Rhodes. Last week on the Friday show, he was confronted by The Rock to tell him that he is not coming for the Undisputed Championship, but for his soul, then offered him a chance to become the corporate champion. The American Nightmare will give his answer to The Final Boss at Elimination Chamber, but he will have to address the crowd tonight tonight.

Another appearance that will take place tonight is from Trish Stratus. The Hall of Famer has been helping Tiffany Stratton fend off Candice LeRae and Nia Jax on WWE SmackDown for a couple of weeks. Before teaming up with the Women's Champion tomorrow against Nia and Candice, she will first greet her hometown crowd tonight.

LA Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the United States Championship has also been confirmed. Both men have been at odds since The King of Strong Style defeated The Megastar at Survivor Series: WarGames. After Knight defeated The Miz to become the number one contender for the title, the challenger is looking to reclaim the gold.

The Women's United States Championship will also be defended tonight on WWE SmackDown. Last week, Nick Aldis announced that Chelsea Green will put her title on the line tonight against a mystery opponent. It will be interesting to see who the General Manager found for the inaugural champion.

