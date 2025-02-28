Jade Cargill to instantly win WWE title & set up a WrestleMania match against her attacker? Exploring the possibility

Jade Cargill has been missing from WWE television since being attacked backstage on SmackDown before Survivor Series: WarGames. Fans have been speculating when she will eventually return, especially with WrestleMania 41 approaching. Interestingly, that might finally happen tonight.

In Cargill's absence, Bianca Belair partnered with Naomi to defend the Women's Tag Team Championship, which they recently lost to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, the suspected attackers. However, the real attacker could still be lurking on the brand. Tonight, The Storm can begin her return by being Chelsea Green's mystery opponent.

Last week on SmackDown, Nick Aldis announced that Chelsea Green would defend the Women's United States Championship against a mystery opponent tonight. Reports indicate that Jade Cargill is medically cleared to return, so she might be the surprise star of the upcoming show and, in a shocking turn of events, immediately defeat the inaugural champion for the title.

Now branched out as a singles star, Cargill can build tension with Belair for replacing her, as well as with Naomi, for taking her spot. Later on, it can be revealed that The Glow was responsible for the attack, eventually setting up a title match against her at WrestleMania 41.

Why does WWE legend think Jade Cargill is returning to television soon?

The Storm has been increasingly mentioned on WWE television lately. As per Teddy Long, this can be Triple H's way of teasing her return.

In an episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, the WWE Hall of Famer shared that Jade Cargill has been talked about more as the company is planning for her return soon. He added that not bringing the former Women's Tag Team Champion back after all the references would be a waste of time.

"Well, no I don't think so, that's kind of wasting a lot of TV time, you know, if she's not coming back and talking about it then doesn't make any sense. You know what I mean? I think whatever they're doing right now is called a tease."

It will be interesting to see if Jade Cargill will indeed be the person Chelsea Green will face tonight on SmackDown for the Women's United States Championship.

