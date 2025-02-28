Triple H has spoiled the return of major WWE name; legend explains blockbuster "tease" (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long believes the Triple H-led creative team might have spoiled a major star's return to television. It is none other than Jade Cargill.

On the November 22, 2024, edition of SmackDown, Bianca Belair locked horns with Chelsea Green and Blair Davenport in the Women's United States Championship Tournament. However, during the bout, Jade Cargill was shown on the Titantron, lying unconscious on a car's windshield. This distracted Belair, and she ran backstage to make sure her tag team partner was doing fine. It was later revealed that Cargill had suffered multiple injuries, and since then, she has been out of action.

However, many people speculate that Cargill's return might just be around the corner, and she could show up on TV as soon as the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

During the latest edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long said that he believed the Triple H-led creative team might have been talking about Jade Cargill on television because they are planning to bring her back soon.

"Well, no I don't think so, that's kind of wasting a lot of TV time, you know, if she's not coming back and talking about it then doesn't make any sense. You know what I mean? I think whatever they're doing right now is called a tease," he said. [2:34 - 2:46]

Check out the video below:

Bill Apter believes a major WWE name might be Jade Cargill's attacker

During the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter said that he believed Jade Cargill's friend, Naomi, might be revealed as the mystery attacker in this storyline.

Apter also mentioned that The Glow might have been motivated to take Cargill out of the WWE Women's Tag Team Title picture.

"Not at all. No, and I'll tell you why. Liv Morgan said kind of under her breath that she and Raquel had nothing to do with beating up Jade Cargill. I think Naomi might be the guilty party, and I think as the show goes on here it's gonna be revealed that she wanted to have that Tag Team belt and I think she's responsible. She might be," he said.

On this week's RAW, Naomi and Bianca Belair dropped the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for The Glow and The EST's future as a tag team.

