Nick Aldis books chaos on SmackDown; WWE veteran baffled by current strategy: "Where's the story?" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo discussed Nick Aldis' booking tactics on SmackDown. The General Manager had a very hectic night this week on the blue brand.
With several WWE events such as Saturday Night's Main Event, Evolution, and SummerSlam on the way, Nick Aldis had his task cut out this week on SmackDown. Several superstars walked up to him backstage to resolve their differences and get their matches booked on this week's episode of SmackDown. Naturally, the General Manager had to book several matches on the fly this Friday night.
This week on BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo pointed out that Aldis was booking matches one after the other. He noted that the General Manager first booked the Women's Tag Team match during the show. He then booked Jacob Fatu's match in a backstage segment followed by putting the Wyatt Sicks members in matches. The veteran writer suggested that there was no storyline and the stars were just being booked to fill up the show through random matches.
"Let's get to that. Let's go through your threads. So we have the match, the number one contenders match. Then we have Nick Aldis with the tag teams. Nick is booking another match. So he's booked the tag match with the girls. He's booked the Fatu and Jimmy Uso match. This is the third match that he's booked now. Then we have the Wyatt Sicks against a member of each tag team and the Wyatt Sicks goes over. Like, where's the story? Okay, okay, forget it. I'm not even going to argue." [From 20:32 onwards]
With the action heating up this summer in WWE, it will be interesting to see how the general Managers Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce keep up with the pressure.
While using the quotes, please embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript.
One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!