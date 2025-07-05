Nick Aldis books chaos on SmackDown; WWE veteran baffled by current strategy: "Where's the story?" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo discussed Nick Aldis' booking tactics on SmackDown. The General Manager had a very hectic night this week on the blue brand.

Ad

With several WWE events such as Saturday Night's Main Event, Evolution, and SummerSlam on the way, Nick Aldis had his task cut out this week on SmackDown. Several superstars walked up to him backstage to resolve their differences and get their matches booked on this week's episode of SmackDown. Naturally, the General Manager had to book several matches on the fly this Friday night.

This week on BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo pointed out that Aldis was booking matches one after the other. He noted that the General Manager first booked the Women's Tag Team match during the show. He then booked Jacob Fatu's match in a backstage segment followed by putting the Wyatt Sicks members in matches. The veteran writer suggested that there was no storyline and the stars were just being booked to fill up the show through random matches.

Ad

Trending

"Let's get to that. Let's go through your threads. So we have the match, the number one contenders match. Then we have Nick Aldis with the tag teams. Nick is booking another match. So he's booked the tag match with the girls. He's booked the Fatu and Jimmy Uso match. This is the third match that he's booked now. Then we have the Wyatt Sicks against a member of each tag team and the Wyatt Sicks goes over. Like, where's the story? Okay, okay, forget it. I'm not even going to argue." [From 20:32 onwards]

Ad

Ad

With the action heating up this summer in WWE, it will be interesting to see how the general Managers Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce keep up with the pressure.

While using the quotes, please embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More

One wrong move ended Big E's career - Watch Here!