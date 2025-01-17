Nick Aldis breaks silence following historic WWE announcement; sends a three-word message

WWE has been making headlines with its record-breaking shows and announcements all around the world. The company recently announced a multi-year partnership with TNA, allowing multiple crossover opportunities for NXT and TNA stars.

The ground-breaking announcement has already shaken the entire wrestling industry, with numerous dream matches now becoming possible. With the likes of Jordynne Grace and Joe Hendry doing a massive job with their appearances on NXT last year, things have got more interesting with the announcement.

Numerous WWE officials and legends have reacted to the historic deal between both companies, opening the doors for many opportunities for the entire roster.

SmackDown General Manager and former TNA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis has sent a three-word message to react to the announcement, teasing a potential role in the historic deal. The WWE official shared pictures of his time in TNA as a wrestler and added a personalized full-form of the company's name.

Trending

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

"Total Nonstop Aldis," wrote Nick Aldis.

Expand Tweet

Nick Aldis was caught smiling after recent attack on WWE SmackDown

Last week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown featured a backstage moment when the security was trying to take Jacob Fatu out of the arena. However, the Samoan Warewolf scared the entire crew, when LA Knight came in to push the Bloodline star out of the arena.

Nick Aldis was also present during the segment, and was caught smiling after Knight locked Fatu out of the arena.

The SmackDown General manager has been doing a tremendous job as an official in the Stamford-based promotion, using his authority to keep the entire roster in control.

Aldis has also managed to do significant work with his character, making headlines worldwide with numerous appreciating him. Time will tell if the company has some big plans for Aldis backstage in the company over the next few months.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback