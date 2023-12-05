Nick Aldis calls Randy Orton his "problems", sends a message to Bayley

Nick Aldis took to Twitter/X to send a message to Randy Orton and Bayley. Aldis was the victim of an RKO by The Viper.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, The Viper signed with the Blue brand, as he turned his attention to The Bloodline. He was also involved in a brawl with Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa before being saved by LA Knight.

Following Orton's segment with The Bloodline, he turned his attention to the SmackDown General Manager, whom he hit with an RKO. Taking to Twitter/X, Orton's fellow SmackDown star, Bayley, asked Aldis to "get over" The Viper's actions.

In a recent tweet, Aldis put The Role Model on notice for her recent tweets.

"Hey I've got my own problems....right, @itsBayleyWWE?" wrote Aldis.

Check out Aldis' tweet:

Teddy Long believes Randy Orton could start a feud with LA Knight

Orton's first feud on SmackDown is set to be against The Bloodline. However, Teddy Long believes that The Viper could engage in a rivalry with a popular superstar.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Wrestling Time Machine, Long stated that Orton could feud with LA Knight. The Megastar was recently unsuccessful in dethroning Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Long said:

"I also see him, maybe with LA Knight... They have got to get him (LA Knight) right, and I think with him and Randy Orton, would get LA right, because first of all, he would learn from Randy Orton a lot. And that's what he needs to do... You have to get into the ring with guys that know this stuff so that you can learn from them."

Orton is expected to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The Viper put The Tribal Chief on notice after signing with SmackDown.

What are your thoughts on Orton hitting Nick Aldis with an RKO? Sound off in the comments section below!

