Nick Aldis calls SmackDown draft pick; he requests more money

WWE has shared a video of Nick Aldis calling one of his draft selections this past Friday on SmackDown, and the 29-year-old star made an interesting request.

Night 1 of the WWE Draft took place this past Friday night on SmackDown and will be continuing on tomorrow night's edition of RAW. Former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes was selected by SmackDown and competed against Cody Rhodes in the main event this past Friday night, but The American Nightmare emerged victorious.

The promotion shared a video of Nick Aldis calling Hayes during SmackDown on social media today. Hayes hilariously asked for a signing bonus, and Aldis stated they could talk about that at a later date.

"Absolutely, you've got my number so go ahead and send me that signing bonus, Nick, when you get a chance," said Hayes.

Nick Aldis wants to see WWE star face Roman Reigns

SmackDown GM Nick Aldis signed Bron Breakker earlier this year but the 26-year-old was selected by RAW in this year's WWE Draft.

Speaking with Bill Apter in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Aldis was asked about some future opponents for Breakker. The SmackDown General Manager named Roman Reigns without hesitation but noted that the former NXT Champion was not ready to battle The Tribal Chief yet.

"Down the road? Roman. Down the road. But we are not there yet, and that's absolutely fine. But listen, he has got to, just because I believe in him, you know. Obviously the company believes in him, the people believe in him, he still has to make his way through this roster. And again, like I said we were talking about like, world-class, maybe the best roster ever assembled. I might be a little partisan to WWE in 2002, cause when you at that, I mean that's like an all-star... I don't know if we will ever repeat that level of depth of talent and star power, but we are getting close," he said. [From 03:17 onwards]

The rosters are starting to take shape, but there is still another night left in this year's draft. It will be fascinating to see if Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce have any surprises in store for fans on tomorrow night's edition of RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback