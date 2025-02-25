  • home icon
  Nick Aldis, Chelsea Green, and more react to The Rock's heartbreaking update

Nick Aldis, Chelsea Green, and more react to The Rock's heartbreaking update

By Ankit Verma
Modified Feb 25, 2025 18:27 GMT
Nick Aldis, The Rock and Chelsea Green (Pictures Courtesy: WWE.com)
Nick Aldis, The Rock and Chelsea Green (Pictures Courtesy: WWE.com)

The Rock recently shared a heartbreaking update. Many WWE Superstars reacted to The Brahma Bull's social media post. Dwayne Johnson took to his Instagram post to share the sad news that his dog Hobbs had passed away.

The People's Champion penned down an emotional note in the caption as he posted multiple pictures and videos as a tribute to his deceased dog.

"RIP 💔 Hobbs. I’ve been numb over this loss, but we’re so grateful for every ounce of pure love he gave our entire family and we’re so grateful he didn’t suffer long as he quietly and bravely left in the night," he wrote.
He added:

"Lately, there’s been a lot that’s too big to talk about. Lonesome, lonely, heard it’s all the same. One of my favorite songs felt appropriate here, as I wonder what’s going on his new world, because I know what it’s like in mine. Not sure how spirits work but come back and visit every once in a while so we can get in trouble and laugh again. 🥃💔."
The Instagram update caught the attention of several stars from the wrestling world. In addition to WWE stars like Adam Pearce, Chelsea Green, R-Truth, and Otis, many from other promotions, including MJF, Ricochet, and Saraya, also dropped a 'like' on the social media post.

Likes on The Rock&#039;s post (Picture courtesy: Dwayne Johnson&#039;s Instagram)
Likes on The Rock's post (Picture courtesy: Dwayne Johnson's Instagram)

The Rock returned to WWE SmackDown last week

The Great One showed up during the most recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown to announce that the city of New Orleans will host WrestleMania 42. He followed it up by calling out Cody Rhodes.

In a surprising turn of events, The Rock asked The American Nightmare to be 'his champion' and hand over his 'soul' to the Hollywood star. The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment added he would hear the Undisputed WWE Champion's final decision at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

While Cody Rhodes is expected to defend his title against the winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber Match at WrestleMania 41, The Rock's inclusion could lead to a change in the card.

Do you want to see Cody Rhodes and The Rock lock horns on the Grandest Stage of Them All? Hit the discuss button and sound off!

Edited by Arsh Das
