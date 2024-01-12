Nick Aldis claims he might never appear on a WWE show again following Bayley's recent comments

Following some recent comments by Bayley, Nick Aldis has claimed that he might not appear on WWE's The Bump ever again.

Aldis is the current on-screen general manager of SmackDown. He was officially appointed in charge of the blue brand by Triple H back in October 2023.

Aldis, who recently claimed that the dynamics within Damage CTRL might've changed, was put on notice by faction leader Bayley. Taking to Twitter/X, The Role Model took shots at the SmackDown GM.

"I may never do @WWETheBump again after this...," wrote Aldis.

Check out Aldis' tweet below:

Expand Tweet

What did Nick Aldis say about Damage CTRL?

In 2023, Damage CTRL added two new members in the form of Kairi Sane and Asuka. Things haven't exactly been sailing smoothly for the group amid the tension between Bayley and other members of the faction.

Speaking on a previous edition of WWE's The Bump, Nick Aldis addressed the situation within the faction. The SmackDown General Manager believes that new additions to the group might've shifted the dynamic.

He said:

"Every time a new personality comes into the equation, the dynamic shifts, and we are all looking for the same thing...And I would say that the situation with Damage CTRL is a little bit of an example of this. The air is thin at the top, as they say, and Bayley might have been, you know, su*king a bit too much of that air herself, and now she has started to look around and go, wait a minute, these guys are making moves unilaterally here, and now I'm sort of left having to make a decision."

Bayley formed Damage CTRL back in 2022 at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event. The faction also consists of IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, who are two original members of the group.

What are your thoughts on Nick Aldis' comments on Twitter/X? Sound off in the comment section below.

Find out who called Vince McMahon a piece of **** here