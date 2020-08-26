Nick Aldis recently called out Bruce Prichard for what the latter said about the NWA World Champion on his podcast. Aldis was not happy and took shots at Prichard. There have been some accusations from fans that the way Mickie James, who is married to Nick Aldis, has been booked on WWE RAW in recent weeks is Prichard's response to Aldis' criticism.

Like we've said from day 1, the @nwa is open for business. https://t.co/gV3CyVEqrL — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) August 23, 2020

On a recent episode of the Battleground podcast, former TNA star and current NWA World Champion Nick Aldis was asked if he thought Mickie James' booking was a direct result of his criticism of Pritchard. He seemed to agree:

You’re not suggesting that the executive director of a publicly-traded company with stockholders and huge television rights fees to maintain would be as petty as to devalue one of his own assets just to get revenge over a response to a feud that he himself started, do you? She is only a sure-fire Hall Of Famer and multiple time champion across multiple promotions and a groundbreaker. Half the women’s roster there basically decided they wanted to be wrestlers because of her. Times have changed. The fans have their own opinion and their own voice. These silly, petty, tactics and things, they see through them these days. I don’t think anybody saw that and thought, oh, man Mickie James is a jabroni. They saw that for what it was. Look man, she’s as good as any woman there is. She is an all-time great. She doesn’t need me to fight her battles for her, that’s for damn sure. Ultimately, she knows her worth and she can make anything work. I think everybody in the world could smell that stench. H/T: WrestlingNewsCO

What went down between Bruce Prichard and Nick Aldis?

On his podcast Something To Wrestle, Bruce Prichard discussed Nick Aldis and said that Aldis lacked the "It Factor". Nick Aldis did not take kindly to these comments, calling Prichard "ignorant" in his reply. You can check it out below:

Hi @bruceprichard,



Your ignorant comments about me had me at an all-time low, kind of like your Raw ratings. However, there are a few hall-of-famers that seem to have a different opinion. Some of which are even featured below.



PS, I'll be live on @BustedOpenRadio tomorrow AM. pic.twitter.com/Gvkes8mRmU — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) July 27, 2020

In a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Nick Aldis took shots at Prichard's work in TNA:

By the time Bruce was relieved of his duties in TNA in 2013, he had viewership down to one million people. By the time I had the World Title at the start of 2014, we had the viewership figures back up to 1.3 million and peaked at 1.55 million, which is just shy of 1.56 million, which is the lowest Raw rating in history, which is the rating that came out the same week he decided to trash me on his podcast. H/T: Fightful

James is currently feuding with Natalya and Lana on WWE RAW. The feud doesn't really look too exciting at this point but could get better going forward.