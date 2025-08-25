Nick Aldis deserves more than SmackDown General Manager role, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels the company should use Nick Aldis better. Aldis is the general manager of SmackDown.
Aldis joined the blue brand in October 2023. He was personally hand-picked by Triple H to manage the show while Adam Pearce was handling duties over on Monday Night RAW. Since then, Aldis has been managing SmackDown, booking high-profile matches, handling talent transfers across brands, and overseeing the show every Friday night.
This week on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the ex-writer said Nick was just booking matches on the blue brand and felt WWE could have utilized him much better.
Vince Russo noted that an in-ring veteran like Aldis could put on stellar matches against names like Gunther. While Russo was happy for the SmackDown general manager, he said the creative team could get The National Treasure more involved in the action inside the ring.
"Listen, I love Nick Aldis, bro. We were good friends. But, I mean, bro, both of these shows are just these guys booking matches. It's so useless, man. And I know if it were up to Nick, that's not what he'd be doing, bro. My God, Nick Aldis and Gunther could have unbelievable freaking matches. He doesn't want to be in that role. It's a great payday for him, I'm glad he's got it. But this guy has got something left in the tank."
Aldis was seemingly close to getting in the ring earlier this year during the lead-up to WrestleMania. He had some exchanges with Randy Orton, which got fans speculating whether the general manager would enter the ring as an opponent for The Viper. However, Joe Hendry showed up as Orton's challenger at The Show of Shows.
If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcription.