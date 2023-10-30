Nick Aldis details who told him about becoming SmackDown General Manager

Nick Aldis went into detail about who informed him of his new role in WWE as SmackDown General Manager.

Bruce Prichard has been a mainstay in WWE for several years. After hanging up his wrestling boots, Prichard has performed in many backstage roles. Currently, he is part of the creative and plays a big part in the creative direction of the company.

As part of his current, Bruce Prichard was the one who informed Nick Aldis of his new role in WWE. Aldis recently debuted on SmackDown as the new General Manager. The news was well received by fans and pundits who believed Nick who be a positive addition to the roster.

Aldis recently appeared on Corey Graves' After the Bell podcast when he recalled how he first approached Triple H about joining WWE and who finally informed him of his duties.

"It's sort of now or never," Aldis remembered. "I'm gonna try to reach out to WWE and I reached out to Triple H and between then and when I finally came in, I had some conversations with Bruce Prichard and it was sort of 'sit tight, maybe there's something.' The opportunity came in the form of being a [WWE] producer and I was very grateful for that opportunity because I've enjoyed working behind the scenes," Aldis continued, "especially in the NWA, I wore a lot of hats there for the past few years."

He continued:

"I was very, very grateful when Bruce pulled me out of the meeting...and he said 'We've got this idea.'" [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Nick Aldis opened up about his WWE debut

A couple of weeks ago, Triple H dropped a bombshell announcement when he presented Nick Aldis as the new General Manager of the blue brand. This was Aldis' first time as a WWE star, which has been his dream for a long time.

During an appearance with Busted Open Radio, Aldis opened up about how he felt during his WWE debut.

"The thing I remember the most was sitting at ringside trying to look cool. Trying to keep composed, and here comes Hunter's (Triple H) music. The thing I remember the most is that my heart was beating 1,000 miles an hour. I could hear my heart beating. You know, it was like thump, thump, thump, thump, thump. All I just thought was, 'Okay, well, this is it. You get your opportunity and try to hit the ball, and I feel like I did pretty good,'" he said.

It remains to be seen if this role will transition into Aldis stepping back into the ring as a competitor or not.

