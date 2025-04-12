Nick Aldis draws severe criticism from WWE veteran after SmackDown: "What a wuss, no b*ll, general manager!" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo lashed out at Nick Aldis after SmackDown. The general manager was part of the opening segment of the show with Randy Orton.

Ad

Orton told Aldis this week that he had already paid double the fine when he hit an RKO on the general manager the first time. Orton said they were even after hitting another RKO last week.

This week on BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo detailed that the whole segment made Aldis look like a complete fool. He felt that WWE needed to protect an authority figure like Nick. The veteran writer was irate that the general manager looked like he had no authority and couldn't stand up for himself after taking two RKOs from The Viper.

Ad

Trending

"Freaking Nick Aldis, like give me a break. So Randy Orton paid him to hit him with the RKO. He paid him twice, he paid him in advance. What a wuss, no b*ll, general manager! This is what I'm talking about as far as protecting characters. Nick Aldis is the same, exact size as Randy Orton. He's supposed to be an authority figure. He gets RKO'd twice. Okay, the first time, I'll let it slide. You RKO me again, I'm gonna let it slide? I'm sorry bro, it makes Nick Aldis the commissioner look like an absolute p*ssy." [From 3:47 onwards]

Ad

Ad

This week, Orton threatened Nick about not having a match at WrestleMania. He even invited the general manager to lose the suit and face him at The Show of Shows.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More