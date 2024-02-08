SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis recently took to social media to fire shots at a major WWE star ahead of the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event scheduled on February 8, 2024. The name in question is RAW General Manager Adam Pearce.

Pearce and Aldis are known for their social media and on-screen banters in WWE. After having incredible pro wrestling careers, they have now taken the authority role on their respective shows. Since Nick Aldis became SmackDown's General Manager, the duo have developed an on-screen rivalry.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Adam Pearce tried to pacify the situation between Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax as the duo started brawling. However, Jax mistakenly hit him after an attack from Ripley.

Nick Aldis recently took to his Instagram stories to upload a photo of his rival General Manager getting hit by The Irresistible Force. He wrote that he would make it his new lockscreen wallpaper.

"New lock screen," Aldis wrote.

You can check out a screenshot of Nick Aldis' Instagram story below:

Screenshot of Nick Aldis' Instagram story

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry wants to see Nick Aldis compete inside the ring again

On a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry said that he wants to see someone punch Nick Aldis so that the SmackDown General Manager steps inside the squared circle again to show the audience that he is a fantastic wrestler.

"I hope somebody just walks up and punches him right in the mouth because I want the world, I want all these people as a GM, I wanna see him insert himself into a match against somebody, so they can see how great a wrestler he is. Nick Aldis is not just another pretty face with a strong English voice. Nick Aldis is an a** kicker," said Henry.

Some fans want Nick Aldis to lock horns with Adam Pearce in a potential RAW vs. SmackDown match. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the duo's future.

