Nick Aldis doing a great job of keeping WWE talent in check, feels legendary wrestling personality (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell praised Nick Aldis for running SmackDown effectively. The 37-year-old star is the on-screen General manager for the blue brand.

Aldis showed up as the new General Manager of the blue brand on the October 13, 2023 episode of SmackDown. He was hand-picked by Triple H. Hunter informed fans that Aldis would be running SmackDown while Adam Pearce would manage things over on RAW.

During this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell stated that Aldis was doing a great job as the SmackDown General Manager. In fact, the veteran praised both GMs for their stellar work on the two brands. The veteran pointed out that they were no-nonsense guys who did not get intimidated by the roster members.

"There's another guy (Nick Aldis) that's doing a hell of a job. Because a lot of them just get run over. You don't run over Nick Aldis or the other guy. You just don't run over them. That's the way it should be." [8:46 onwards]

This week Aldis allowed AJ Styles to address the fans. However, this backfired as Styles laid a trap and beat down Cody Rhodes. This promoted the GM to rush out with other officials and separate the two men.

Aldis may have his job cut out for him after this week's attack on Cody. It will be interesting to see if he makes this match for Clash at the Castle.

