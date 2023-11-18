Nick Aldis kicks popular WWE Superstar out of arena after breaking his rule on SmackDown

Nick Aldis has run a tight ship on WWE SmackDown since taking over as General Manager a few weeks ago, and after suspending Kevin Owens for breaking his rule last week, he kicked Cody Rhodes out of the arena this week.

Rhodes was originally spotted backstage in Aldis' office during a segment with the women, before he made the save when LA Knight was attacked by Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso following his match.

Rhodes clearly was invited to SmackDown by Aldis, and was still in his suit at the time, but when he went out to the ring and became physical with members of the SmackDown locker room, it seems that he broke the same rule as Owens last week, and was asked to leave the arena.

Aldis appears to be a man who stands by his word, and will look to ensure that all the stars on his roster do the same. Owens was an example of that last week, and now Rhodes also being told to leave proved that Aldis isn't the same as every other General Manager, and ensured he treats all his stars the same.

