Nick Aldis Makes Massive Announcement as Things Get Heated on SmackDown

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 09, 2025 01:53 GMT
Nick Aldis
Nick Aldis is the current GM of SmackDown (Source: WWE.com)

Things between the two teams were about to reach a boiling point on SmackDown when Nick Aldis intervened. The SmackDown GM made a huge announcement for next week.

DIY and The Street Profits were involved in a Six-Pack Table, Ladders, and Chairs match at SummerSlam 2025. This match also featured The Wyatt Sicks, Andrade and Rey Fenix, Fraxiom, and the Motor City Machine Guns. This match was every bit as brutal as fans expected, with plenty of violent spots. One of the most talked-about moments of the night was when Candice LeRae took a nasty bump through a ladder.

Tonight on SmackDown, The Street Profits were nursing their wounds from the TLC match at SummerSlam when DIY walked in and accused them of losing the tag titles to The Wyatt Sicks several weeks ago. As tensions began to rise, Nick Aldis entered the room and informed them that they could face each other next week on the blue brand to settle their differences.

Austin Idol commented on Nick Aldis' WWE run

Nick Aldis is a former professional wrestler who competed for promotions like TNA Wrestling and NWA before joining WWE. Since joining the Stamford-based promotion, Aldis has served as the General Manager of SmackDown and has never stepped foot in the ring as a wrestler. However, Aldis has been performing his duties as the SmackDown GM to the best of his abilities.

During a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, Austin Idol, the former manager of Aldis, praised him for his WWE run as SmackDown GM so far.

"I was really happy for him and about that because Nick is a very snappy, sharp dresser. He's always been that way, so he's a great representative in a position like that, and very professional. Great communicator. Great mic skills. He's just a smart guy. I'm glad for him. I'm really happy for Nick and his family, Mickie James, and his son, Donovan." [10:58 - 11:25]
It will be interesting to see if Nick Aldis will ever compete in a WWE ring in the future.

Sunil Joseph

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Edited by Harish Raj S
