Nick Aldis makes official WWE announcement ahead of SmackDown

Nick Aldis has made a huge announcement ahead of WWE SmackDown. The show is set to be a big one for the company.

General Manager Nick Aldis confirmed that the semifinals of the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments will continue on SmackDown this week. Asuka will face Alexa Bliss in a huge match to determine what's next for both of them. Meanwhile, Randy Orton will face Sami Zayn, and should The Viper win, he will be heading into his second King of the Ring semifinal in consecutive years.

Also on the upcoming show, Nick Aldis confirmed that R-Truth will face John Cena in a match that was not about the titles or the money, but about respect. Truth was determined to have Cena put respect on his name, and that would be his only goal:

"The semifinals of the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments. Asuka, the Empress of Tomorrow, we saw her incredible performance on Monday and she said, 'No one is ready for Asuka.' Yet Alexa Bliss begs to differ. They go one on one in the semifinals. And then Randy Orton, The Viper, is in the semifinals, and he goes one on one with Sami Zayn. Those are two huge matchups with major implications for the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments. And yes, John Cena, will go one on one with Ron Killings. R-Truth - Truth... it's not about titles, it's not about money, it's all about respect. And Truth wants John Cena to put some respect on his name, in fact.. so do I."

Fans will have to wait and see what happens when the stars face each other on the upcoming edition of the blue brand.

