Nick Aldis makes official WWE announcement ahead of SmackDown

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jun 20, 2025 00:55 GMT
He
SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis [Image credit: WWE.com]

Nick Aldis has made a huge announcement ahead of WWE SmackDown. The show is set to be a big one for the company.

Ad

General Manager Nick Aldis confirmed that the semifinals of the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments will continue on SmackDown this week. Asuka will face Alexa Bliss in a huge match to determine what's next for both of them. Meanwhile, Randy Orton will face Sami Zayn, and should The Viper win, he will be heading into his second King of the Ring semifinal in consecutive years.

Also on the upcoming show, Nick Aldis confirmed that R-Truth will face John Cena in a match that was not about the titles or the money, but about respect. Truth was determined to have Cena put respect on his name, and that would be his only goal:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"The semifinals of the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments. Asuka, the Empress of Tomorrow, we saw her incredible performance on Monday and she said, 'No one is ready for Asuka.' Yet Alexa Bliss begs to differ. They go one on one in the semifinals. And then Randy Orton, The Viper, is in the semifinals, and he goes one on one with Sami Zayn. Those are two huge matchups with major implications for the King and Queen of the Ring Tournaments. And yes, John Cena, will go one on one with Ron Killings. R-Truth - Truth... it's not about titles, it's not about money, it's all about respect. And Truth wants John Cena to put some respect on his name, in fact.. so do I."
Ad

Fans will have to wait and see what happens when the stars face each other on the upcoming edition of the blue brand.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications