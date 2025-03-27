Nick Aldis makes unfortunate announcement; WWE informed

Nick Aldis took to his social media to make an unfortunate announcement. The WWE SmackDown General Manager had something to say to his fans.

Ad

The star has taken to social media to announce that his X account had been hacked. He asked everyone to ignore any posts made from his X account for the foreseeable future. He also said that WWE had been informed about the situation and was working to fix it at this point. He will notify everyone when his X account is back in hand again.

"MY X ACCOUNT HAS BEEN HACKED/ COMPROMISED. PLEASE IGNORE ANY POSTS ON X FROM @REALNICKALDIS UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. WWE HAVE BEEN INFORMED AND ARE WORKING ON IT. THANKS. NICK."

Ad

Trending

Ad

The SmackDown General Manager has been helping with his brand's build towards WrestleMania at this time. The star has to fulfil his role as a manager as he books talent for the show on-screen and helps to make the show better every week.

Nick Aldis' X account is currently making posts about apparently fake cryptocurrency. He's not the first one to lose control of their X account in recent weeks. Asuka and Akira Tozawa have suffered a similar fate as well, though they have gotten their accounts back.

Fans will have to wait and see when Nick Aldis gets his account back.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback