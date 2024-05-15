Nick Aldis may challenge major champion at Clash at the Castle, says analyst, in his first-ever WWE match

Current SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes have a history out of the company. Recently Sam Roberts suggested Aldis could challenge Rhodes at Clash at the Castle. It would be the former NWA World Champion's first-ever match in the Stamford-based company.

Aldis had a successful career as an in-ring competitor outside the Stamford-based company. He last competed in October 2023 when he wrestled at an ACW event. Meanwhile, he joined WWE last year initially as a backstage producer. He was later appointed SmackDown General Manager. The 37-year-old has yet to compete in a WWE ring.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts suggested Aldis could take a temporary leave from his position to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Clash at the Castle:

"Clash at the Castle is the next show. Nick Aldis may be a good opponent for Clash at the Castle. If you're gonna do it, I didn't realize clash at the Castle is the next show, I mean it's in Glasgow. Nick Aldis is not Scottish but it is the UK, you know, there's a connection there. It's, you know, I mean Drew McIntyre wasn't Welch but there was still a connection there. It could be, I mean, I just am looking forward to the moment when Nick Aldis is announcing Cody Rhodes' opponent and he goes: 'Cody, your next opponent is me.' And we go: 'What?!' Nick Aldis has been keeping himself in shape. When is it gonna be time for Nick Aldis to take that suit off," he said.

The WWE analyst added:

"What if Nick Aldis just tells Cody: 'No, it's time for me to test myself. I wanna see if I still have it. So, I'm temporarily,' cuz he's a great General Manager you don't wanna lose him, 'I'm temporarily I'm gonna take a leave of absence before I announce the next opponent, Cody Rhodes, I would like to announce that here on SmackDown I'll be taking a temporary leave of absence as the General Manager.' 'Oh, wow! A temporary leave of absence? We love you, Nick, where you going?' 'Well, it's not so important where I'm going. What's more important is the last act that I take as SmackDown General Manager, at least for the short term. And the last action I take is to name your next opponent. Your next opponent is Nick Aldis." [From 44:45 - 46:32]

Cody Rhodes and Nick Aldis have a history outside of WWE

While Nick Aldis is now the SmackDown General Manager and Cody Rhodes the Undisputed WWE Champion, the two were once rivals in another wrestling promotion, NWA.

The two stars squared off twice against each other in NWA World Championship matches. While The American Nightmare defeated Aldis in the first to capture the title, the latter emerged victorious in the second to regain it.

Sam Roberts recently suggested the SmackDown General Manager could be interested in reigniting his rivalry with Rhodes, claiming he had dropped three hints. He then claimed the two may have a third match, this time under WWE's roof:

"I couldn't help but imagine what happens if in this rogues' gallery we revisit Nick Aldis vs Cody Rhodes?" Roberts said.

The American Nightmare is scheduled to defend his title against Logan Paul at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. It would be interesting to see if Rhodes would overcome The Maverick.

