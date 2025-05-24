Nick Aldis officially adds major last-minute WWE championship match to Saturday Night's Main Event

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified May 24, 2025 02:57 GMT
The match is official (Credit: WWE.com)
The match is official (Credit: WWE.com)

Nick Aldis has now added a major last-minute WWE title match to Saturday Night's Main Event. This has been a long time coming after the championship switched hands last time, and it is a rematch that fans have been waiting for.

Ad

Aldis, the SmackDown General Manager, has had his hands full on the show, making multiple matches for the coming week and dealing with Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre, two stars who don't seem to be ready to stop fighting each other. Now, he's made a Women's United States Title match official for the show.

The General Manager has announced a match between Zelina Vega and Chelsea Green at Saturday Night's Main Event. This is a chance for Green to finally get her hands back on the Women's United States Title - a championship she believes is rightfully hers - and it's also the first women's match set for this month's Saturday Night's Main Event.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

With six matches now officially announced for the card, this is the only women's bout. Fans were worried there would be no such match on the card, given that it was only a day away from taking place and nothing had been announced. Nick Aldis has fixed the situation.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications