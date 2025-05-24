Nick Aldis officially adds major last-minute WWE championship match to Saturday Night's Main Event

Nick Aldis has now added a major last-minute WWE title match to Saturday Night's Main Event. This has been a long time coming after the championship switched hands last time, and it is a rematch that fans have been waiting for.
Aldis, the SmackDown General Manager, has had his hands full on the show, making multiple matches for the coming week and dealing with Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre, two stars who don't seem to be ready to stop fighting each other. Now, he's made a Women's United States Title match official for the show.
The General Manager has announced a match between Zelina Vega and Chelsea Green at Saturday Night's Main Event. This is a chance for Green to finally get her hands back on the Women's United States Title - a championship she believes is rightfully hers - and it's also the first women's match set for this month's Saturday Night's Main Event.
With six matches now officially announced for the card, this is the only women's bout. Fans were worried there would be no such match on the card, given that it was only a day away from taking place and nothing had been announced. Nick Aldis has fixed the situation.