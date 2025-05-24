Nick Aldis officially adds major last-minute WWE championship match to Saturday Night's Main Event

Nick Aldis has now added a major last-minute WWE title match to Saturday Night's Main Event. This has been a long time coming after the championship switched hands last time, and it is a rematch that fans have been waiting for.

Ad

Aldis, the SmackDown General Manager, has had his hands full on the show, making multiple matches for the coming week and dealing with Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre, two stars who don't seem to be ready to stop fighting each other. Now, he's made a Women's United States Title match official for the show.

The General Manager has announced a match between Zelina Vega and Chelsea Green at Saturday Night's Main Event. This is a chance for Green to finally get her hands back on the Women's United States Title - a championship she believes is rightfully hers - and it's also the first women's match set for this month's Saturday Night's Main Event.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

With six matches now officially announced for the card, this is the only women's bout. Fans were worried there would be no such match on the card, given that it was only a day away from taking place and nothing had been announced. Nick Aldis has fixed the situation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More