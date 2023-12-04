Nick Aldis reacts to Bayley's message after she taunts him for Randy Orton's actions

Nick Aldis recently took to Twitter/X to send a message to Bayley after she asked the SmackDown general manager to "get over" Randy Orton's actions.

Orton, who signed with SmackDown last Friday, hit Aldis with an RKO after his segment with The Bloodline. The Viper came face-to-face with Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso on the show. He ultimately received assistance from LA Knight in fending off the heel duo.

Taking to Twitter/X, Bayley sent a message to Aldis, to which the latter responded with a GIF.

"Dude, get over it!" tweeted Bayley.

Check out Aldis' reaction to Bayley:

Triple H spoke quite highly of Randy Orton after his return at Survivor Series

Triple H praised Randy Orton following his much-anticipated return at Survivor Series 2023. The Viper played a significant role in the men's WarGames match, helping Cody Rhodes and his team secure the victory.

At the Survivor Series post-show press conference, The Game claimed that he was incredibly proud of the multi-time WWE World Champion. He said:

"So incredibly proud of him where he is, not only as a performer but as a man, as a father, as a human being, just incredibly proud of Randy Orton. When you have the kind of injury that he had, where things were touch and go (...) I've been there where they tell you you might never do this again."

Triple H also spoke briefly about Orton's injury. He added:

"That's a rough experience. To be able to fight back what he went through, to be able to do what he had done and come back here tonight, and have the moment that he had was just awesome."

Orton is expected to feud with The Bloodline and could be in contention to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in early 2024.

