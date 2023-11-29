Nick Aldis reacts to former TNA President's backstage appearance on WWE RAW

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis recently shared his reaction as a former TNA President made an appearance backstage on the latest episode of WWE RAW.

Nick Aldis signed a contract with TNA in November 2008 under the name Brutus Magnus. The former TNA World Heavyweight Champion spent seven years in the company before parting ways in 2015. He had a successful career in the wrestling promotion, having multiple title reigns.

Dixie Carter was the president of TNA at the time. She also worked as an on-screen character, trying to help Magnus on multiple occasions. The 59-year-old made a surprise backstage appearance during this week's episode of RAW. She was spotted hanging out with Cody Rhodes, Nick Aldis, Chelsea Green, and Drake Maverick.

The former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion took to his X account to share his reaction to meeting an old acquaintance backstage. Aldis shared a photograph of himself with Carter and Rhodes and stated that he could never have predicted meeting his old boss in WWE like this:

"Adding to the list of things I never would have predicted in 2023..." Nick Aldis wrote.

It will be interesting to see whether this is a one-off visit from Dixie Carter or if it leads to something substantial.

Nick Aldis hints at a potential Damage CTRL breakup

Damage CTRL is arguably one of the top factions in WWE. With the recent joining of the former Kabuki Warriors, the group seems to have grown in strength. However, it has also led to visible tension between Bayley and all the other members.

During a recent episode of WWE's The Bump, Nick Aldis mentioned the same and hinted at a potential turn against Bayley somewhere down the line:

"Every time a new personality comes into the equation, the dynamic shifts, and we are all looking for the same thing. We are all looking for respect, we are looking to make money, and if you are a competitor in WWE, you are looking for championship gold...Most of the time, you are left with no choice. Especially when you get towards the top, you have to go through people. And I would say that the situation with Damage CTRL is a little bit of an example of this," Nick Aldis said.

He further stated:

"The air is thin at the top, as they say, and Bayley might have been, you know, su*king a bit too much of that air herself, and now she has started to look around and go, wait a minute, these guys are making moves unilaterally here, and now I'm sort of left having to make a decision...I understand politics, I understand the emerging dynamics between people. I understand, certainly from a talent's point of view, what's really going under the surface, right? Like I understand that deep down, everybody is a target. It just depends on the timing."

How long do you think it will take for the rest of the group to turn on Bayley?