Nick Aldis reacts to major WWE anniversary

Nick Aldis reacted to a major WWE anniversary today on social media. The veteran currently serves as the SmackDown General Manager every Friday night.Triple H introduced Nick Aldis as the new SmackDown General Manager on the October 13, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown. Aldis took to social media today to react to the anniversary of being named SmackDown GM and noted that he couldn't believe that it had already been two years.&quot;It's crazy that it's been 2 years already. #SmackDown,&quot; wrote Aldis.Aldis accomplished a lot during his in-ring career before joining the promotion as an authority figure. He is a former TNA World Heavyweight Champion and also captured the NWA World Heavyweight Championship twice during his time in the ring. Aldis is married to wrestling legend Mickie James in real life, and she was inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame at Bound for Glory 2025.WWE's Nick Aldis pens heartfelt tribute to Mickie JamesSmackDown GM Nick Aldis shared a heartwarming tribute to his wife, Mickie James, ahead of her induction into the TNA Hall of Fame.The 38-year-old credited James for contributing to the evolution of women's wrestling on social media earlier this week and added everyone who had a match against her was better off for it. He also suggested that Mickie James was a &quot;no-brainer&quot; for every Hall of Fame. James has not been inducted into WWE's Hall of Fame yet despite her accomplishments in the promotion.&quot;When you get in this business, the veterans teach you to leave the business better than you found it. In the case of Mickie James, mission accomplished. 5 x WWE Women's Champion, Divas Champion, 5 x TNA Knockouts Champion. The only woman in history to hold all those championships. And most importantly, has made every woman she's been in the ring with better. That's what it means to be great. The bar got raised when she came along. Maybe I'm biased. Or maybe I'm just right. She's a no-brainer for every Hall of Fame,&quot; he wrote.Nick Aldis @RealNickAldisLINKTonight, TNA recognizes Mickie James for her extraordinary contributions to TNA and to Professional Wrestling by way of her induction into the TNA Wrestling Hall of Fame. Key word: CONTRIBUTIONS. This woman has endured hardships, setbacks and unfair treatment at differentOnly time will tell if Nick Aldis ever decides to return to the ring to compete in a match down the line.